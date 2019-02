KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who was warded at a hospital after undergoing a surgery yesterday.

This was disclosed by Mohamed Azmin’s daughter Farah Amira in her tweet, in which she also attached two pictures of her father and Sultan Abdullah in the ward.

“My family and I were honoured to have the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah visited Abah @AzminAli this evening.

“Indeed, the love and concern showed by His Majesty will be Abah @AzminAli’s strength to regain health and continue to serve the people and the country,” she tweeted.

Farah Amira, however, did not disclose which hospital it was and what surgery the minister had undergone.

Yesterday, Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali also visited Mohamed Azmin, who was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Shamsidar Taharin. — Bernama