PEKAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah, today appointed a seven-member Council of Regency with the Tengku Muda Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, as the chairman who will serve from Feb 15 to Dec 15, 2019.

The Council of Regency will execute the duties of the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is pursuing studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom until Dec 15.

Sultan Abdullah presented the instruments of appointment to the members of the council at a ceremony at the Grand Audience Room at Istana Abu Bakar Pekan here.

The sultan appointed Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang, Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah, as a member of the council, to serve also from Feb 15 to Dec 15.

The five other members of the council will execute their duties in turn according to the stipulated period.

They are Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Wangsa Pahang, Tengku Tan Sri Hajah Meriam Sultan Ahmad Shah (Feb 15 to April 15); Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Pahang Tengku Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah (April 16 to June 16); Tengku Puteri Seri Kemala Pahang Tengku Hajah Datuk Aishah Sultan Ahmad Shah (June 17 to Aug 17).

Tengku Puteri Seri Lela Manja Pahang Tengku Datuk Hajah Nong Fatimah Sultan Ahmad Shah (Aug 18 to Oct 18) and Tengku Puteri Bongsu Pahang Tengku Datuk Hajah Shahariah Sultan Ahmad Shah (Oct 18 to Dec 15).

The appointments have been made in accordance with Clause 1(a) Article 18 (First Part) of the Pahang State Constitution which stipulates that if the Ruler is elected to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, then the Ruler can appoint a Regent or a Council of Regency to executive the royal duties until the Ruler ceases to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tengku Hassanal was proclaimed the Regent of Pahang at a ceremony at Istana Abu Bakar on Jan 29 to execute the functions of his father as the Sultan of Pahang during the absence of the Ruler while he reigns as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for five years from Jan 31 this year. — Bernama