JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today conferred on the new Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal a state award that carries the title ‘Datuk’.

According to a post uploaded on the sultan’s Facebook account, the ruler presented the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Kedua Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ) on Dr Sahruddin during the swearing-in of the new Johor state executive councillors at the audience room of Istana Bukit Serene.

Dr Sahruddin, 43, the state assemblyman for Bukit Kepong, was sworn in as the 17th mentri besar of Johor on April 14.

He replaces Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned on April 8.

Three new faces were among the 10 state executive councillors sworn in before Sultan Ibrahim today. — Bernama