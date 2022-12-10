Sultan considering application for dissolution of Perak assembly: MB

IPOH: The Perak state legislative assembly is yet to be dissolved as the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) is considering the matter, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

Saarani confirmed that he had sought the Ruler’s consent to dissolve the state assembly during an audience held earlier today.

He said he had presented the letter seeking to dissolve the 14th state legislative assembly for the Sultan’s consideration in accordance with provisions in the Perak Constitution.

“Therefore, an announcement on the matter will be made once His Royal Highness has made a decision,” he told a media conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament in a special announcement on Monday to pave the way for GE15 after obtaining the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The prime minister had also advised all heads of state governments to seek the consent of the rulers and governors, except Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor to dissolve their respective state assemblies so that the state elections can be held simultaneously with the GE15.

Saarani said during the audience, he had informed the Sultan of the prime minister’s advice to heads of state governments to act accordingly for state elections to be held simultaneously.

He said the power to dissolve the state legislative assembly lies with the Sultan of Perak and the state administration will run as usual until then.

“It (dissolution) all now depends on the discretion of his Royal Highness,” he said.

Perak has 59 state seats, of which 25 are held by Barisan Nasional (BN), DAP (15), Amanah (five), Bersatu (four), PAS (three), PKR (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (three) and Independent (one). - Bernama