Sultan gives green light for Aidiladha prayers in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V has given his consent for Aidiladha prayers to be held in mosques, suraus and musolla throughout the state, subject to stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the permission, however, was not applicable to mosques, suraus and musolla in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“The size of the congregation will be based on the actual capacity after taking into account the need for social distancing of at least one-metre, including outside of the premises. Women are allowed to join in the Aidiladha prayers but the priority is for men,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said the management was also required to provide a counter at the entrance for temperature checks, hand sanitising and taking attendance.

Attendance must be recorded using the MySejahtera application or attendance form or book which must include the date, time, name, IC number, phone number and address, and must be kept for at least two weeks.

“The mosques, suraus and musolla will open one hour prior to the Aidiladha prayers and close right after the prayers are completed. The congregation is prohibited from shaking hands with one another and required to wear face masks,” he said, adding that stern action would be taken against the management which failed to comply with the SOP. - Bernama