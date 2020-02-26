Sultan Ibrahim asks Johor assemblymen to state their choice: PH or new coalition

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, asked state legislative assembly representatives (Adun) today to state whether they chose Pakatan Harapan or a new coalition, during their individual audiences with the ruler at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim, Bukit Timbalan, here.

This matter was disclosed by several assemblymen who were met by reporters outside the building after they had each stated their stand concerning the current political situation.

Dzulkefly Ahmad, the Kota Iskandar Adun, said the audiences with the ruler were brief and went on smoothly, with each being completed in under five minutes.

The assemblyman, who is also the Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy chairman, expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for helping resolve the political situation.

Dr S. Ramakrishnan, the assemblyman for Bekok, said the Sultan “asked only one question, Pakatan Harapan or a coalition”.

Parit Yaani Adun Aminolhuda Hassan expressed confidence in the political situation in the state being resolved when the federal-level situation is addressed.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim who had arrived at the building at 2.44pm, was seen leaving at about 5.09pm after meeting with all assemblymen. - Bernama