Sultan Ibrahim: Assess carefully implications of decision relating to ‘Allah’ issue

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today said that the federal government should carefully assess the implications of its recent decision to withdraw the appeal in the court case relating to the use of the word ‘Allah’.

In a statement posted on His Majesty’s Facebook page today, Sultan Ibrahim said this is because the decision was closely related to issues within the boundaries of Islam and the sentiments of Muslims in the country.

“The regulation, control, enforcement and standardisation relating to the word of ‘Allah’ needs to be detailed without jeopardising the fatwa (edict) and state enactments so that harmony and unity in our multi-racial society are maintained.

“I remain of the opinion that the publication, printing, broadcasting and distribution of any material that misleads the people, especially Muslims, will not be allowed in Johor in line with the position of Islam in the Johor State Constitution 1895.

“In Johor, the fatwa gazetted on June 4, 2009, clearly stated that the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims is not required, not permitted but prohibited and forbidden,” His Majesty said.

Apart from that, Sultan Ibrahim said Johor also has the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religious Enactment 1991 which prohibits the use of words that are reserved exclusively for Muslims and cannot be used by non-Muslims except in circumstances permitted by law, such as in the Johor state anthem. - Bernama