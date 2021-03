JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today has consented to the setting up of the Persatuan Anak Bangsa Johor (PABJ) which has the role of uniting the people of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim said that he always emphasised on unity among the people of Johor which is the backbone of the progress and development of the state.

“I have no problem with the setting up of this association. I want the interim committee to discuss in detail about the constitution of the association and other matters.

“After the completion of the draft of the constitution, I can have a look at it as I want it (PABJ) to be fair to all races,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office (RPO), which was posted on his official Facebook, here today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to PABJ interim president Datuk Mohsen Hasbollah together with vice-presidents Law Boo Song and M. Pubalan; secretary Radiah Nordin and secretariat Lutfi Radzi at the Mados office, Istana Bukit Pelangi, this morning.

At the audience, Sultan Ibrahim was also presented with the working paper as well as the chronological summary of the association’s establishment, direction, objectives and organisational chart.- Bernama