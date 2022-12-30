Sultan Ibrahim grants audience to Anwar at Istana Bukit Serene

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene here.

The vehicle carrying Anwar arrived at the palace at about 10.30 am.

Earlier, the Tambun MP was greeted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi upon his arrival at the Senai Business Aviation Terminal at 9.55 am.

The audience with Sultan Ibrahim was the second for Anwar after he was sworn in as the country’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

Three days after his appointment, he had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar is scheduled to have lunch at Restoran Murtabak Kampung Melayu Azo 96 at Kampung Melayu Majidee and meet the locals there.

After that, he will perform Friday prayers at the Kampung Melayu Majidee Mosque before returning to the federal capital.

This is Anwar’s first visit to the state after being appointed as the prime minister.

In early November, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman visited Johor to campaign for PH during the 15th General Election.

Meanwhile, through a Facebook post, Anwar expressed his thanks to Sultan Ibrahim for granting him an audience at the palace today.

He said the nearly one-hour session was in conjunction with his working visit to Johor Bahru.

“During the session, I provided explanations on the development of the country and the state of Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“Praying to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that His Majesty and the royal family may always be blessed with His Grace and Guidance and be healthy, prosperous and full of sovereignty. Daulat Tuanku (Long Live the King),“ he said. - Bernama