Sultan Ibrahim grants audience to Fahmi Fadzil

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar granted an audience to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the meeting, which lasted for over an hour, was also attended by Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

During the meeting, the Johor Ruler also invited his guests for a light refreshment.

Earlier in the morning, Fahmi paid a courtesy call on Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at his residence in Saujana here.

Fahmi is currently on a three-day working visit to Johor.

Yesterday, he visited the Iskandar Puteri Data Centre and Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Iskandar Puteri and inspected the operations of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Johor Bureau. - Bernama