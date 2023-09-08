Sultan Ibrahim grants audience to MITRA chairman

Several photos of the meeting were also shared in a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page.

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar granted an audience to Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) chairman Datuk R. Ramanan today.

Several photos of the meeting were also shared in a post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page.

During the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim was briefed on MITRA’s works in uplifting the Indian community in Malaysia as well as aiding in issues they face.

His Majesty also consented to collaboration between MITRA and the Sultanah Rogayah Foundation (YSR) to help the foundation’s activities and efforts for the Indian community in the state.

“All of the Johor Royal Foundations are under my supervision. I welcome all parties who wish to contribute in any way to our organisations to help Johoreans in need,” said His Majesty.

Also present at the meeting was YSR chairman Datuk R. Sugumaran.-Bernama