Sultan Ibrahim hails Johor and Singapore’s special bond of friendship

SINGAPORE: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar hopes his three-day official visit to Singapore beginning today (July 20) will help bolster Johor-Singapore ties and accelerate economic cooperation for the benefit of peoples in the two neighbouring states.

“It is my sincere hope that my visit will further reinforce the bond of friendship and enhance continued collaboration for the benefit of our peoples,” he said during a toast to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who hosted a luncheon at the Istana following a meeting in conjunction with the visit.

His remarks during the toast and the photos of the ocassion were shared on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

Also gracing the event were Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam.

Others in attendance included Lee’s wife Ho Ching; Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi; Johor State Secretary, Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, as well as several Singapore cabinet ministers and dignitaries from Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was honoured to be invited by Lee to visit the island state, adding that he appreciated the leadership, vision and aspiration of the prime minister for the progress and prosperity of Singapore.

“Over the years the close cooperation and understanding with Singapore in many ways have benefitted Johor especially in its socio-economic development. I pray for your good health and a bright and prosperous Singapore,” he told Lee.

In his toast, Lee paid homage to Johor and Singapore’s enduring friendship and looks forward to promoting further cooperation.

“I am confident that with his support, relations between Singapore and Johor will continue to strengthen and deepen,” he said before toasting to Their Majesties’ well-being and Johor’s continued peace and prosperity. - Bernama