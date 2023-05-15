Sultan Ibrahim hits out against poor state of cleanliness of low-cost flats in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today expressed his disappointment over the poor condition of buildings, maintenance, and cleanliness of low-cost flats in the state.

Sultan Ibrahim said most of the low-cost flats in Johor are dirty and in poor condition, with indiscriminate disposal of rubbish, making them convenient breeding grounds for rodents, pests and insects.

“I have personally seen that many low-cost flats in Johor are in very bad condition. It is almost as if my people are living in chicken coops.

“I hope the federal government will provide assistance to repair the old low-cost flats. At the same time, residents of these flats must also take responsibility for maintaining the cleanliness of their areas,“ he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim said he is also not satisfied with the cleaning services provided by SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) in Johor.

“The state government has to pay almost RM180 million every year to SWM, but the cleaning service or waste collection provided is unsatisfactory.

“Even though many complaints have been made about SWM’s disappointing services, the situation has not improved,“ he said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming at Istana Bukit Serene here.

His Majesty hoped the ministry would pay attention to the matters raised by him for the benefit of the people of Johor. - Bernama