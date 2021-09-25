Sultan Ibrahim hopes govt immediately reviews strict ‘MM2H’ conditions

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has expressed hope that the Federal government immediately reviews the strict conditions for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme which were set recently.

He raised the issue during an audience with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this morning.

Sultan Ibrahim said Johor was a key destination for foreign investors and the state was among the main contributors to Malaysia’s economic growth.

“Johor is not only neighboring Singapore but the MM2H programme is a contributing factor to the state’s economic strength.

“Review the strict conditions set recently, and maintain the old conditions by making some improvements, so that it can provide a positive balance, especially in terms of economic growth,“ read a statement released on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

The Sultan also discussed various other matters related to Johor’s progress in the hour-long meeting with the Prime Minister at Istana Pasir Pelangi, Johor Bahru, which was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

This was Ismail Sabri’s first official visit to the Johor palace after taking oath as the 9th Prime Minister on Aug 21.- Bernama