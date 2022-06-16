Sultan Ibrahim: Johor side-lined by federal government, don’t force us to leave (Updated)

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor today urged the federal government to give a bigger allocation to Johor as the state is contributing almost RM13 billion annually in federal revenue.

While expressing unhappiness at the deteriorating federal government facilities and services, His Majesty also pointed out that there was no proper upkeep of many buildings such as the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) and the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

The Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Johor Bahru is also in need of upgrades to its quality of service and comfort levels, said His Majesty.

“I feel that Johor is being treated like a stepchild, even though we are among the top contributors to the national economy.

“If this trend continues, Johoreans may agitate towards secession from Malaysia. Perhaps Johor can be more developed if we stand on our own,” His Majesty said when opening the First Session of the 15th Johor Legislative Assembly at Kota Iskandar here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also called on the federal government to expedite the expansion of the North-South Expressway in Johor to six lanes and upgrade the Senai-Desaru Highway to four lanes, apart from repairing many federal roads, like the Johor Bahru-Mersing route, which is riddled with potholes and a danger to road users.

His Majesty also urged the government to reintroduce investor-friendly policies and offer attractive incentives, such as duty and tax exemption to boost investment in the state.

Apart from that, all parties, government or opposition, should work together to lure more investors to expand their business to Johor, the ruler said.

“Besides carrying out the promotional campaign, the government also needs to reduce bureaucracy or red tapes to ease the process for the investors to start their business,” the Sultan of Johor said.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim also reminded the state government to maintain a strong financial position and to always spend prudently.

“If we are financially weak, it will be difficult for the state government to provide the best service to the people. So remember, do not spend more than what we have. If we have RM10, do not spend RM12. Just spend RM8 and keep the rest as savings or for emergency.

“I understand the huge expenditure that had to be made last year due to Covid-19, but from now on, the government must spend more prudently,” the ruler said.

In another development, His Majesty also instructed the state government to operate without overt political undertones.

Sultan Ibrahim also called for political linkages to the appointment of village heads and Local Authority councillors to be done away with.

Instead, merit will be the main criteria based on the candidates’ education, experience, expertise and service track record, said the ruler.

“Aid to people in need must also be channelled through government agencies, district offices, penghulu and village heads to reduce the scent of politics,” His Majesty added. — Bernama