Sultan Ibrahim mobilises three airboats to help in flood relief mission

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to mobilise three of his high-powered airboats for flood relief missions in the state.

According to a post on the Sultan of Johor’s official Facebook page, an airboat steered by the Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim began its journey today from the Gersik Jetty in Muar to the relief centre at SK Gombang housing 47 families.

Tunku Abu Bakar then headed to the Bukit Kepong Emergency Gallery Jetty, before delivering food aid at SK Bukit Kepong housing 42 families, besides inspecting the flood-affected locations along the route.

Also joining the mission were Datuk Perdana Dalam, Col (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Perang Musa; Muar District officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim; and Johor Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department acting director, Assistant Fire Commissioner Mohd Rizal Buang.

Yesterday, the airboat steered by Tunku Abu Bakar was also used to deliver food to an Orang Asli village in Kahang, Kluang after their settlement was flooded.

The trip took almost 40 minutes along Sungai Kahang in heavy rain conditions.

As of 8 pm, the number of flood victims in the state had increased to 50,596, with Batu Pahat the worst hit with 19,883 victims. - Bernama