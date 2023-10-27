Sultan Ibrahim of Johor elected as 17th Agong, Sultan Nazrin of Perak as Deputy Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31, 2024.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad in a statement said the election was held at the Special 263rd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara, today.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah whose reign will end on Jan 30 next year.

The Malay Rulers also elected the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same term.

The special meeting presided by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin was attended by all Malay Rulers, except Kelantan and Perlis.

Syed Danial said both Houses of Parliament have been notified of the result of the election in accordance with Paragraph 3, Part 1, Third Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has also been notified,” he said. - Bernama