Sultan Ibrahim pledges RM1m to address Pasir Gudang crisis

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar pledges RM1 million to boost the authorities’ efforts to address the chemical pollution crisis in Pasir Gudang.

Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah said the contribution from Sultan Ibrahim would enable rescue agencies and authorities involved in operations to arm their respective teams with the necessary equipment.

“Tuanku Sultan was discussing this with me as Royal Adviser to the Malaysian Red Crescent Society and he was deeply moved when he heard an audio recording of a crying man pleading for help for his child.

“With his personal contribution, Tuanku Sultan thinks it will help the authorities and rescue agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department and the Royal Malaysia Police to equip their teams to help the people,” she said in a statement issued by the Royal Press Office and uploaded onto the ruler’s official Facebook account today.

In his previous statement, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his unhappiness at irresponsible parties who dumped the chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim that adversely affected students and members of the public.

He also wanted the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and to take firm action against those involved.

As of yesterday, 506 people have sought treatment including 166 being hospitalised while nine were placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following exposure to toxic fumes from chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang last Thursday.

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang have been ordered to close with immediate effect from yesterday until further notice. — Bernama