Sultan Ibrahim proud of Johoreans’ international success

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar proudly shared the success of two Johoreans in the international entertainment scene in a Facebook post today.

In his post, Sultan Ibrahim praised singer and songwriter Gin Lee, 34, and comedian/actor Ronny Chieng (pix), 35.

“I’d like to thank them for bringing glory to Johor in their own way and wish them continued success.

“I believe Johor has many talents who have yet to be found and nurtured. Let them be an example and inspiration of what Johor can achieve, and also spur our own local arts and entertainment scene to greater heights,” he posted.

He said that Chieng, who previously starred in the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ alongside popular Malaysian actor, Henry Goulding was now part of the cast of Marvel’s ‘Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ that is set to be released in Malaysia next month.

“He started off as a standup comedian since his university days, where he performed with Trevor Noah in 2013, and later proceeded to become a senior correspondent on The Daily Show hosted by the latter.

“He has clearly not forgotten his roots as seen in a Malaysia Day promo video for ‘Shang Chi’, where he flaunted his Malaysian passport and spoke fluent Malay by saying “Johor Bahru kampung saya. Saya anak Malaysia,“ the monarch posted.

According to Sultan Ibrahim, Lee recently took the stage with one of Hong Kong’s Four Heavenly Kings, Jacky Cheung at the Miss Hong Kong 2021 pageant, singing their duet ‘Let the Street Lights Rest When the Sun Rises’.

“Lee emerged champion at Malaysia’s Universal Music songwriting competition at just 18-years old, and released her debut Mandarin album ONE & ONLY on 29 December 2009.

“She also released several chart-topping Cantopop songs, including an album ‘beGin’ which won Best Female Singer at the 2020 AIM Chinese Music Awards presented by the Malaysian Recording Industry,” Sultan Ibrahim added.- Bernama