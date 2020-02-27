Sultan Ibrahim returns to Johor throne

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar returned to his state throne on Tuesday.

The matter was announced by the Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli through an Internal Notice No: 1/2020, dated Feb 25.

“The Johor Council of Royal Court hereby announces that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan of Johor, has returned to the Johor throne on Feb 25, 2020.

“Daulat Tuanku. Allah save the Sultan,” Abdul Rahim said.

On Aug 11 last year, Sultan Ibrahim appointed the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail as the Regent of Johor.

The appointment was made at a ceremony at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

The Sultan said Tunku Ismail has been given the trust to carry out his duties and administer Johor with the powers conferred on the Ruler and which can be exercised anytime.

The ruler, however, did not give the reason for the appointment. - Bernama