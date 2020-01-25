Sultan Ibrahim, royal family visit home of Johor councillor to celebrate CNY

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today visited the home of state International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse at Senibong Cove here, in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations.

Sultan Ibrahim who arrived at Puah’s residence at 9 am, was accompanied by the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, and their children Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.

On arrival, the royal family was greeted with a lion dance performance, and this was followed by a ‘yee sang’ tossing ceremony.

As a symbolic gesture to mark the celebration, Sultan Ibrahim used a marker to dot the forehead of the lion puppet featured in the dance performance, before tasting the delicacies prepared for the occasion.

During the one hour spent at the residence, the royal family also engaged in a photo session with the Puah family.

Puah told reporters later that this was the second year that Sultan Ibrahim had obliged him with a visit to his home.

“I am grateful for Sultan Ibrahim’s graciousness in visiting my home. The Sultan also shared his view on the importance of the spirit of the Johor people which does not distinguish between the various races,“ the councillor said, adding that the ruler’s visit was an expression of his affinity with the public.