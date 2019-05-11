Sultan Ibrahim shares passion for horses, horse riding with Queen Elizabeth II on FB post

JOHOR BARU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar shared his passion for horse and horse riding with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the annual Windsor Horse Show in England, Friday.

Sultan Ibrahim was there at the invitation of Bahrain’s King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa.

A statement uploaded on His Majesty’s official Facebook page today stated that Sultan Ibrahim had personally met the English Monarch with King Hamad after her arrival at the world-famous equestrian event.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is a keen equestrian and polo player himself then spent several minutes talking to the Queen about their mutual passion for horses and horse riding.

At the event, the ruler also exchanged pleasantries with the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who had visited the Sultan officially several times at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor, and explained to the Queen about Johor, as well as the agriculture and industries in the state.

A few British companies have their factories in Johor, including Dyson Ltd, a high-tech home appliances producer which has made Senai as its global manufacturing hub.

There is also a strong presence of British universities and international schools which have their campuses in the state, such as the University of Southampton, Newcastle School of Medicine, University of Reading and Marlborough College & International School, the statement said. — Bernama