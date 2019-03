JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix), is angry with certain parties for spreading accusations that he was involved with a factory said to have caused the pollution in Pasir Gudang.

His Highness, through his official Facebook account, today reminded them not to hoodwink the public on the weakness of those who were supposed to carry out their duties but to instead focus on ways to completely solve the problem.

“It has come to my knowledge that there are certain parties trying to spread accusations that I am involved with a factory which caused the pollution in Pasir Gudang.

“I wish to remind all parties to stop politicising the issue. Bring concrete evidence to prove that I am involved with the factory because I do not fear and bow to accusations which tarnished the Johor Royal Institution,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim posted this following the dumping of chemical wastes into Sungai Kim Kim and which has thus far resulted in over 4,000 residents seeking treatment for various symptoms, including nausea, dizziness, vomiting and so on due to being exposed to the toxic reaction.

The incident also resulted in all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang to be closed for the safety of the pupils, teachers and school staff.

Sultan Ibrahim said he would from time to time follow the progress on the incident as well as on the clean-up work being carried out by the authorities. — Bernama