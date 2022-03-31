Sultan Ibrahim Stadium all set to be place of attraction

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium is set to become a place of attraction among visitors, with various attractions to be introduced, including the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Hummer Tour and the opening of a restaurant, from tomorrow.

JDT Football Club Commercial Unit head Kevin Ramalingam said this was in line with the wishes of club owner Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who wanted the stadium to be a place of attraction for the public.

He said they also planned to provide other attractions, such as stadium tours in the near future.

“The Woodfire Burger Restaurant and Hummer Tour are the first attractions, where the Woodfire is one of Johor’s best brands... and many more restaurants will come up.

“Actually, some have signed an agreement to come on board, but could not operate because prior to this we faced many obstacles. So, after April 1, many will be opened and we hope that within the next three months more attractions (will be introduced),” he told a media conference at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here today.

Kevin also said that those who are interested in touring the stadium via the JDT Hummer Tour could get their tickets at the stadium’s counters, with the price set at RM30 for a 10-minute ride.

He said the JD Hummer Tour will operate daily from Friday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. - Bernama