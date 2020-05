JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today urged all parties, especially the workers, to remain calm in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a posting on his official Facebook page in conjunction with the Workers’ Day today, Sultan Ibrahim also called on the people to pray to Allah for His blessings.

“Every year we celebrate the Workers’ Day to recognise and appreciate the workers who have contributed to the advancement and development in the country, as well as in Johor.

“However, this year has been very challenging for all especially those who have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Be patient and together we pray to Allah. May we be blessed by Him,” he said, adding that he prayed for the outbreak to end soon.

Meanwhile, through his Facebook, Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, in conjunction with Workers’ Day, also called on all parties to take the opportunity to express their gratitude and appreciation to the frontline personnel who continue the fight against the Covid-19 to ensure the survival of the community.

Tunku Ismail said in facing the Covid-19, everyone should not forget the frontline workers for their sacrifices for the health and safety of the public.

“They are superheroes, doctors, nurses, members of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and others. Without these superheroes, we may not be able to live in peace and prosperity,” he said. — Bernama