Sultan Ibrahim wants all flood relief centres to be sufficiently stocked with supplies

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today reminded the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure that the supply of necessities for flood victims at the temporary relief centres (PPS) is always sufficient.

His Majesty said this is to ensure that flood victims moved to PPS, after being affected by rising water levels, receive adequate supplies.

“Due to the unpredictable weather conditions, I want authorities to ensure that all necessary supplies for flood victims are always sufficient at the PPS.

“At the same time, I urge all officials and enforcement agencies involved in flood operations to be careful while carrying out their duties,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Earlier, the Sultan also visited and observed the operations at several PPS in Batu Pahat and gave words of comfort to the evacuees.

Sultan Ibrahim, who left Johor Bahru at around 9.30 am in a four-wheel drive vehicle convoy, first stopped at the Taman Sri Kota Islamic School PPS in Yong Peng, before proceeding to visit the PPS at SMK Dato’ Seth, the PPS at Parit Yaani community hall and the PPS at Sri Medan community hall.

His Majesty also distributed flood aid contributed by the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation in collaboration with the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) to the affected families.

As at 4 pm, Johor recorded 39,477 flood evacuees with Batu Pahat having the highest number at 25,690 from more than 6,500 families. - Bernama