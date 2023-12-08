Sultan Ibrahim wants MAF to emphasise high-tech equipment for Special Forces Regiment

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today said the leadership of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) needs to place a special emphasis and focus on the high-tech equipment for the Special Forces Regiment.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Group (GGK), said this was to ensure that the regiment would continue to be able to carry out its duties and missions.

“Therefore, I hope that the MAF leadership will continue to give priority to ownership and acquisition in the future,“ said His Majesty in conjunction with the 58th anniversary celebration of the Special Forces Regiment at Iskandar camp, Mersing.

The text of his speech was read out by Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of MAF and the Malaysian Army for their concern and determination in ensuring that the Special Forces Regiment had the best equipment, weapons and assets.

“The development of Special Forces capabilities can be seen with the increase in the acquisition of water assets, weapons, communication as well as the improvement of training facilities such as the construction of combat diving pool,” he said. - Bernama