Sultan Ibrahim wants special federal funds for repairing infrastructure damaged in floods

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar hopes that the federal government will provide special funds to the state to repair public infrastructure and property damaged by floods.

The Ruler said that until today, there are still many areas that have not fully recovered, especially in Batu Pahat, after the state was hit by floods on Feb 28.

“I hope that after this disaster, the federal government will allocate special funds to repair the damaged public infrastructure and property.

“I also call on the public to help by donating to flood victims to repair their damaged houses and replace destroyed furniture and household appliances,“ Sultan Ibrahim said when opening the first meeting of the second session of the 15th Johor State Legislative Assembly here today.

According to the Ruler, the people of Johor should adopt environmentally friendly practices and reduce pollution as the flooding problem was an effect of global climate change.

Sultan Ibrahim also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the federal government and all parties for their assistance and contributions to the people of Johor during the difficult situation.

“I thank the Prime Minister for immediately providing funds to ease the burden of the flood victims and for approving flood mitigation projects in Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat and Segamat to be implemented urgently.

“I would like to thank all the officials who have worked tirelessly day and night to help and save the flood victims,“ said the Sultan.

The Ruler also thanked all parties who had provided financial contributions, food, cleaning equipment and most importantly volunteer help from all parts of the country.

“I am very proud of the spirit of cooperation and assistance which prevailed regardless of race and religion. This culture of ours must be defended,“ Sultan Ibrahim said.

Sultan Ibrahim also hopes that funds can be allocated to the state to repair the damaged stretches and potholes on the Pasir Gudang Expressway and Johor Bahru to Mersing road, which is considered dangerous to road users.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister, who has heeded Johor’s request by allocating funds in Budget 2023 to upgrade the PLUS North-South Highway stretch from Yong Peng Utara to Senai from four lanes to six,” Sultan Ibrahim said. - Bernama