JOHOR BARU: Sultan Iskandar Mosque in Bandar Dato’ Onn has been declared Malaysia’s first tourism-friendly mosque following the bestowal of the Malaysia Tourism Quality Assurance (MyTQA) certificate by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

Johor Corporation (JCorp) president and chief executive, as well as Waqaf An-Nur Corporation Bhd chairman, Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim, said: “It is indeed JCorp’s core mission to promote a better understanding of Islam and also its aesthetic aspect.”

“Additionally, we hope to attract 40,000 visitors to the mosque for Visit Johor Year 2020,” he said at the proclamation ceremony cum Mutiara JCorp (a women and wives of employees’ charitable services club) book launch of ‘Warkah Untuk Ibu’ (a letter to mum) and ‘Setelah Nafas Terhenti’ (when life ends).

JCorp acting president and chief executive, Bukhari Abdul Rahman, Mutiara JCorp chairwoman, Datin Noor Laila Yahaya, and Motac industry development unit chief, Zalina Misdi, were also present.

Kamaruzzaman said in addition to having mosque employees play a tour guiding role to provide insight on Islam, there are also the Galeri An-Nur and a theatre.

He added that a mosque with a capacity for 750 worshippers will soon be built over a carpark between Komtar and Menara Johor Land.

“Preliminary cost estimate is RM10 million and the project may take two to three years to complete,” he said.

Sultan Iskandar Mosque, which was built in 2013 and can accommodate 4,600 worshippers, is the sixth and biggest mosque under Waqaf An-Nur Corporation. — Bernama