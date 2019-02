JOHOR BARU: The Sultan Ismail Hospital (SIH) canteen, here, has been closed for two weeks starting yesterday, after an examination by the health authorities found that the operators have failed to comply with standards under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

Johor Health Department (JHD) director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz said the Johor Baru district health office inspected the SIH canteen following complaints via a viral picture of a mouse at a canteen, although the location of the canteen and the time the picture was taken could not be determined.

‘’The order to close SIH was issued to enable a thorough cleaning work to be done. The canteen will only be allowed to reopen when the required level of hygiene and the stipulated conditions are met,’’ he said in a statement today.

Selahuddeen said JHD and SIH were concerned with food hygiene and safety issues and consumers could contact the nearest JHD or district health office if there were any complaints regarding cleanliness and food security. — Bernama