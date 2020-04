JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today advised Muslims in the state to make good use of the month of Ramadan by doing more worship, self-reflection and increasing their trust in Allah.

In a post on his Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim said Ramadan this time would be a whole new experience following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ‘Bangsa Johor’ (people of Johor) who are Muslims, in particular, cannot perform the tarawih prayer or other forms of worship at the mosque as usual. Meanwhile, other Bangsa Johor in general, cannot enjoy the much-awaited Ramadan Bazaar,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was aware that the current situation under the Movement Control Order (MCO) was not easy for the people, with some having lost their loved ones or income affected.

“But this is the only way we can break the chain of infection as soon as possible. Only then can we all slowly begin to move on,” he said while wishing all Muslims a blessed Ramadan.

Sultan Ibrahim also prayed for the wellbeing of the people and wished them a quick recovery from the current predicament. — Bernama