Sultan Johor suggests Orang Asli land turned into Sultanate Land

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has proposed that the Orang Asli land in the state be made Sultanate Land.

His Majesty said this would ensure better protection of the land.

“The Orang Asli area and its boundaries have been determined by the state government since the time of the late Sultan Abu Bakar.

“Apart from the Sultanate Land Enactment, existing enforcement should also be intensified against any misconduct,“ said Sultan Ibrahim in a post on His Majesty’s Facebook last night.

The Sultan of Johor said measures must be taken to prevent the Orang Asli from being exploited by irresponsible parties.

According to His Majesty, some of the Orang Asli are being exploited by irresponsible quarters to encroach into their land to carry out illegal activities.

“The Orang Asli in Johor are well looked after by the government. They are provided various facilities such as roads, housing, schools and suraus. Some Orang Asli settlements also have internet facilities.

“However, there are irresponsible parties who take advantage of this group, exploiting them to carry out illegal activities,” added His Majesty. - Bernama