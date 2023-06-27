Sultan Mizan grants audience to MB Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today granted an audience with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) at Istana Syarqiyyah here.

It is believed that the audience was sought by the menteri besar to obtain the Ruler’s consent for the dissolution of the state assembly to pave the way for the state polls to be held.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, arrived at the palace at 8.38 am and upon seeing the waiting members of the media at the gate, he waved to them through an open rear window of his car.

The menteri besar is expected to issue a written statement later today.

PAS wrested the state back in the 14th General Election in 2018 after winning 22 out of the 32 state seats, while BN only managed to secure 10.

The five-year mandate for the PAS-led state government ends on June 30. -Bernama