Sultan Mizan grants audience to PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (pix) has granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), today.

The meeting, held in Putrajaya, was shared by Anwar on his Facebook account.

In his post, Anwar expressed his gratitude to Sultan Mizan for granting him an audience this afternoon and shared several photos from the meeting.

The Prime Minister said during the audience, he updated Sultan Mizan on the latest developments in the country and the state.

Anwar also prayed that Sultan Mizan and the entire royal family will always be blessed with Allah’s grace and guidance, and will always be healthy, prosperous and full of sovereignty.

This is the second time that Anwar has been granted an audience with Sultan Mizan, after taking the oath of office on Nov 24 last year. The first audience was on Jan 12, at Istana Syarqiyyah, Kuala Terengganu. - Bernama