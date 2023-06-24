Sultan Mizan opens iconic Pulau Poh Bridge at Tasik Kenyir

KUALA BERANG: Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (pix) officially opened the Pulau Poh Bridge at Tasik Kenyir here tonight in conjunction with his 61st birthday celebration.

Also present were the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah and the Yang Di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan.

The Sultan and Sultanah were greeted upon their arrival by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his wife, Toh Puan Seri Tuan Faezah Tuan Abd Rahman.

In his speech, Ahmad Samsuri said that the 133-metre bridge’s archtecture inspired by the traditional Terengganu boat combining traditional and modern design elements linked Pengkalan Gawi to Pulau Poh Marina, Tasik Kenyir.

“Having this bridge has opened up new economic opportunities for the people in the area, especially the development of Tasik Kenyir and Hulu Terengganu through various tourism programmes and events.

“The presence of small-scale businesses like kiosks in the surrounding areas will certainly give an opportunity to more entrepreneurs in the state. The state government has also identified areas that have the potential to be developed to improve the local economy,“ he said.

The four-lane Pulau Poh Bridge, which features a stork's head motif and a fixed cable design, received its Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) from the Public Works Department on Oct 24, 2021.

The RM150 million project was handed over to the Terengganu government on Dec 22, 2021. -Bernama