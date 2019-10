KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today heard that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s facial expression was neutral when he was told that the then Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin was angry over the Terengganu Investment Authority Berhad (TIA) RM5 billion bonds issuance.

Former CEO of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi said he told the matter to the former premier when they met at the latter’s house in Langgak Duta, between 8pm and 9pm on May 22, 2009, the same day he met the Sultan at Istana Terengganu, here.

The 49-year-old witness said this when cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the 19th day of the former premier’s trial over 1MDB funds.

Muhammad Shafee: Did Datuk Seri Najib look baffled as to the fact that Sultan Mizan was angry?

Shahrol Azral: His (Najib) facial expression was neutral. I don’t recall any bafflement.

Previously, in his witness statement, Shahrol Azral said that he was asked by Sultan Mizan to sign a TIA resolution to cancel the issuance of the bonds.

On Muhammad Shafee’s suggestion that this meant that Najib did not know then the reason why Sultan Mizan was angry, Shahrol Azral agreed.

Najib, 66, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Hearing before Justice Sequerah continues, with senior deputy public prosecutor and former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram leading the prosecution. - Bernama