KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V today graced the opening of the second term of the 14th state legislative assembly at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here.

His Majesty, who arrived at about 11.15am, was greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and state executive council members.

Sultan Muhammad was accompanied by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra.

Meanwhile, Mohd Amar later told reporters that the opening ceremony was held briefly due to the hot weather.

“Tuanku said yesterday that he did not want any parade to be held due to the current hot weather,” he said. — Bernama