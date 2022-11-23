Sultan Muhammad V proclaimed UMK Chancellor

BACHOK: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, was proclaimed as Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) at the university’s 12th convocation ceremony today.

His younger brother, Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra, was proclaimed as Pro-Chancellor of UMK.

Also present at the ceremony were the Sultanah of Kelantan Nur Diana Petra Abdullah and Raja Perempuan Tengku Anis Almarhum Tengku Abdul Hamid.

UMK vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Razali Che Razak said a total of 2,211 graduates would be conferred degrees in their respective fields of study in five sessions of the convocation ceremony from Nov 23 to 25.

He said some 97 graduates were celebrated in the first session today, where 23 graduates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy, Doctor of Business Administration (one), Master’s Degree (58) and Master’s Degree in Business Administration (15).

“Today is also special for UMK as we celebrate the first 10 graduates for Master of Business Communication from the Faculty of Language Studies and Human Development,” he said in his speech at the ceremony.

Razali said UMK was the first public university in Malaysia to receive international accreditation related to entrepreneurship and was recognised as the first entrepreneurial public university by the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged University (ACEEU).

“All these achievements and recognitions proved that UMK members are ambitious and visionary and have succeeded in becoming a leader in the world of academia and entrepreneurship in their own way,” he said. - Bernama