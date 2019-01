PETALING JAYA: Sultan Muhammad V has stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong effective today, the Comptroller of the Royal Household Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz announced in a statement.

“The Palace would like to inform that the Seri Paduka Baginda Tuanku has resigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with Article 32(3) of the Federal Constitution. He has also officially informed the Conference of Rulers in writing,” he said.

Article 32(3) of the Federal Constitution states that the Agong may at any time resign from office by writing to the Conference of Rulers, or be removed by it.

This is the first time in Malaysian history that an Agong has stepped down from the throne.

Wan Ahmad said Sultan Muhammad V had throughout his tenure, strived to fulfil his responsibility as the country’s leader, acting as the pillar of stability, source of justice, and the umbrella of unity for the rakyat.

“Seri Paduka Baginda Tuanku would like to thank the Conference of Rulers for choosing him as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Dec 13, 2016. He also expressed his highest gratitude to the prime minister and the government, who have given cooperation in the administration of the country,” he said.

Wan Ahmad said Sultan Muhammad V urged all Malaysians to remain united, practice toleration, and be responsible for the country so that Malaysia remains peaceful and harmonious.

He added that Sultan Muhammad V was preparing to return to Kelantan to be with the state government and the people, and to protect and develop the state.

Speculation of his resignation had been rife over the past few days after it was reported that the rulers had convened a special meeting.

He was previously on leave for about two months beginning Nov 2 seeking medical treatment abroad, with his duties temporarily undertaken by the Deputy Agong, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.