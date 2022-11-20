Sultan Nazri grants audience to state EC director

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) today granted an audience to State Election Commission (EC) director Mohd Nazri Ismail at Istana Kinta for a briefing on the results of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Mohd Nazri arrived at the palace at 10.23 am and also present were State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and State Legal Adviser Datuk Azmir Shah Zainal Abidin.

The briefing session lasted about an hour, but none of them declined to make any comments when met by the media later.

It was learned that no representatives from political parties were present.

Yesterday, Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Razman Zakaria was reported to have said that the coalition would discuss with Barisan Nasional (BN) pertaining to the formation of a state government.

The reason being that PN only won 26 of the 59 seats in the State Legislative Assembly. A total of 30 seats are required for a simple majority to form a state government.

It was reported that Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 24 seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) won nine seats.

The state government was previously made up of a combination of BN, Bersatu and PAS. - Bernama