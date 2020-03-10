Sultan Nazrin accepts Ahmad Faizal’s resignation as Perak MB

IPOH: Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah has accepted Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s resignation as Perak Mentri Besar, effective today.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household, Col (Rtd) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor announced this in a statement here.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Chenderiang state assemblyman, submitted his resignation letter as Mentri Besar to Sultan Nazrin when he was granted an audience at Istana Kinta here this morning.

According to Abd Rahim, with Ahmad Faizal’s resignation, all 10 State Executive Council (exco) posts have been revoked in accordance with the Perak Constitution.

He said at the audience with Sultan Nazrin this morning, Ahmad Faizal also informed Sultan Nazrin that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) decided on Feb 24 to quit Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“He also said that PH which formed the state government on May 12, 2018, no longer had a simple majority to continue as the government, “ he said.

Abd Rahim added that Ahmad Faizal who is also chairman of Perak Bersatu also informed Sultan Nazrin that the party, Umno and PAS had reached an agreement to set up a new state government, and the leaders of all three parties had been summoned for an audience with Sultan Perak.

“This is to confirm that assemblymen from all three parties had reached an agreement to form a new state government and presented the names of candidates for the post of the new Mentri Besar and had pledged support for those assemblymen,” he said.

Abd Rahim said with his powers provided under the Perak Constitution, Sultan Nazrin will study the matter and consider the assemblymen who have been proposed.

He added that under the Perak Constitution, the Perak Sultan can appoint as the 13th Mentri Besar an assemblyman whom he feels has the support of the majority of the state assembly, and fix a date for the swearing-in ceremony.

In a press conference held here yesterday, Ahmad Faizal announced that Perak Perikatan Nasional comprising Umno, PAS and Bersatu had the support of 32 of the 59 assemblymen to form the new state government.

Ahmad Faizal said 25 of these were Barisan Nasional assemblymen, all from Umno, four from Bersatu and three from PAS. — Bernama