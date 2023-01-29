Sultan Nazrin attends Perak-level CNY open house in Tambun

IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today attended the state-level Chinese New Year open house at the Lost World of Tambun (LWOT) theme park.

Sultan Nazrin was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah; Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

The royal entourage was greeted upon arrival at 3 pm by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun; his deputy, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and the state government’s exco members.

During the event, Sultan Nazrin also presented a donation to the orphans, before the guests were treated to a banquet.

Guests were then entertained by performances from various groups, including the Selendang Perak, Chinese Orchestra, Spring Day Show and many more.

About 40,000 visitors packed the theme park on a bright sunny day, to experience the activities which have been lined up by LWOT free of charge, between 2 pm and 5 pm, in conjunction with the open house. - Bernama