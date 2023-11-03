Sultan Nazrin confers state awards on 181 recipients today

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) today conferred state awards and medals on 181 individuals, in conjunction with his 66th birthday which was celebrated in November last year.

Also in attendance were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa.

The list of recipients today is part of the 212 recipients announced on Nov 3, last year.

On March 4, Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) headed the list of 22 recipients of awards and medals, in the investiture ceremony held at Istana Iskandariah, here.

In today’s ceremony, five recipients were awarded the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM); 23 recipients received the Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak (PMP); Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini (16); Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak (42), Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (46), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (40) and Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan (9).

Among the PCM recipients were Perak education director Aznan Alias; Taiping Hospital’s Psychiatric Department head Dr Eni Rahaiza Muhamed Ramli; 94 Armed Forces Hospital’s oral pathologist Brigadier General Dr Hazudin Hassan; Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) provost marshal Captain Roslee Mohamad Isa and Melaka Health Department deputy director (Public Health) Dr Ruzita Mustaffa.

Also at the ceremony, among the recipients conferred the PMP were Perak Water Board (LAP) engineer Amarudin Ahmad Barkat; Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) secretary Kamaruzzaman Kamari and Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Lee King Chuan. - Bernama