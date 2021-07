IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah (pix) has consented to all mosques in the state to hold Friday and obligatory prayers in congregations according to the size of the main prayer hall, in adherence to the prescribed physical distancing measures, effective from the Magrib prayers tomorrow (July 8).

Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said the Sultan of Perak made the consent after being satisfied with the ability of the respective committees and mosque officials to comply with and implement the operational guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and State Security Council (MKN).

Mohd Annuar said for obligatory and Aidiladha prayers, only Malaysian citizens and permanent residents (male and female) aged 12 years and above were allowed, while for Friday and funeral prayers, only males (Malaysian and permanent residents) aged 12 and above were allowed.

High-risk groups (especially those suffering from chronic diseases) are advised not to attend group activities at mosques and surau.

“Feasts are not allowed in or around mosques and surau, and no activities are allowed, including Friday prayers, obligatory prayers, Aidiladha prayers and funeral prayers in mosques and surau located in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Annuar said those who wished to hold the Aidiladha prayers in open areas in their neighbourhoods could do so by giving the police at least three days prior notice.

He said the Sultan also allowed religious lectures to be held at mosques and surau between the Maghrib and Isyak prayers which should last no more than 30 minutes, as well as prior to the Friday prayers.

“His Majesty has also given discretionary power to the ‘Orang Besar Jajahan’ as well as the District Officer and the District Religious Administration Officer to order any mosque or surau in any ‘kariah’ or ‘mukim’ within their respective districts to be temporarily closed.”

“Friday prayers, obligatory prayers, funeral prayers and Aidiladha prayers will not be allowed to be held in mosques and surau in the event there is advice or feedback from MKN, Health Department and the police to do so,“ he said.

According to Mohd Annuar, the Perak Islamic Religious Department will issue detailed guidelines to all the committees as well as mosque and surau officials, and will be responsible for monitoring compliance with the set guidelines.

“Sultan Nazrin understands the desire of Muslims to perform prayers in congregation and enliven the houses of worship.

“In fulfilling this wish, he must prioritise the health and safety factors of the congregants as well as consider the heavy task being borne by the frontliners, especially MOH staff,“ he said, adding that the number of congregants allowed would be subject to review based on the situation in the state. — Bernama