IPOH: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, has given his consent that Surau Al-Karamah in Kampung Sri Keramat, Pasir Puteh, here, will not be demolished until a new surau is built.

Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said after Sultan Nazrin was aware of the issue, the relevant departments were called for a meeting to brief the Ruler on the matter.

“Due to the ongoing development in the area, it was proposed that the existing surau, be replaced with a new one, which will be constructed at another site in the same area, following a discussion with the surau committee and residents in the relevant area.

“The government will offer a new location while the cost of construction for the new surau will be borne by the developer, “ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said, the existing surau will continue to run as usual until the new surau is ready.

On April 23, the media reported that the Al-Karamah surau committee had appealed to the Perak Islamic Religious Council (MAIPk), the Menteri Besar and the State Land and Mines Office to intervene and stop the move to demolish the surau to make way for a housing project.- Bernama