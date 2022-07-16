Sultan Nazrin graces King’s Scout 2022 Award Ceremony

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today graced the Star, Medal and King’s Scout 2022 Award Ceremony at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani and acting Chief Scout and Chief Commissioner of Scouts Association of Malaysia Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Dato’ Dr Mohd Zin bin Bidin.

At the ceremony, 93 scout leaders of various ranks, were awarded stars and medals from the Malaysian Scout federation for their commitment and support in leading their respective organisations.

In his speech, Mohd Zin informed that 222 Perak Scout members have passed with distinction and were conferred the King’s Scout certificate for the 2019 and 2020 batches.

“The star and medal award is the highest recognition conferred by the Malaysian Scout Federation on those who have participated actively and shown dedication to nurturing and coaching scout members

“Such service is in line with the Scout’s honour which is “To do my duty to God, King and Country, to help other people at all times and to obey the Scout Law,” he said. — Bernama