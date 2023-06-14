Sultan Nazrin graces opening of PGA’s 3rd Battalion Camp in Bidor

BIDOR: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the opening of the General Operations Force’s (PGA) 3rd Battalion Camp here today.

Accompanying His Royal Highness were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar Perak Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

His Royal Highness arrived at 9.35am and was greeted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Also present were Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Sultan Nazrin also inspected a guard of honor mounted by three officers and 102 men from the 3rd PGA Battalion at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani, in his speech, said the process of upgrading the camp involved two phases of construction with the first phase starting in February 2008 by Syarikat Tabung Haji Teknologi and fully completed in August 2011, costing RM69 million.

He said the second phase started on Sept 15, 2008, by the appointed developers namely Syarikat Galian Razak Sdn Bhd and Syarikat Pembinaan BLT Sdn Bhd at a cost of RM253 million.

According to him, the second phase was fully completed on May 16, 2012 and was equipped with various facilities including a hall, drillshed, parade ground and cafeteria.

“The construction of facilities at this camp is proof of the government’s high commitment in supporting the efforts of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to further strengthen the force to protect the people and maintain peace in our beloved country.

“Besides being a source of pride for PDRM personnel in general and Battalion 3 in particular, the infrastructure and equipment in this camp creates a more conducive working environment, thereby increasing the morale of its members to provide the best service to the community,“ he said.

The event was also enlivened with performances of the Senoi Praaq Lagenda Perang war dance,a poetry declamation entitled “Warisan Peribumi Pertiwi” and a parachute performance by Unit 69 Komando, PGA, PDRM.

Sultan Nazrin also visited the exhibition at the event before leaving for home. -Bernama