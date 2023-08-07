Sultan Nazrin graces opening of Rumah Lat Gallery

BATU GAJAH: After several years of delay, the Rumah Lat Gallery was finally launched by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) in a meaningful ceremony here today.

Also present to grace the opening of the gallery which showcases the works of Malaysia’ famous cartoonist Lat or his real name is Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid, was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted on arrival at about 10 am by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim who is also Perak State Museum board director, state executive council members and Lat himself.

It was earlier reported that the gallery was initially scheduled for opening in July 2021.

Soon after the opening gambit and plaque signing ceremony Sultan Nazrin was taken on a tour of the Rumah Lat Gallery.

More to come - Bernama