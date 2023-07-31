Sultan Nazrin graces Perak Warriors’ Day celebration

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, attended the Perak Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Also in the attendance were Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

His Royal Highness’ arrival at 9am was welcomed by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Western Armada Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Abu Bakar Md Ajis, Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri and 2nd Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Asri Shukor.

The ceremony started with the singing of the Perak anthem followed by inspection of a guard-of-honour by Sultan Nazrin which consisted of three officers and 103 members of other ranks from the Royal Engineers Regiment, 2 Division, Camp Sangro Taiping led by Major Muhiburahman Khairulanuar.

Once the guard-of- honour ceremony was over, the Last Post was played and the Malaysian flag was then lowered down.

The ceremony then continued with the recitation of a prayer by Major Mohd Risal Osman from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Headquarters and followed by the recitation of a poem entitled ‘Pahlawanku’ which was recited by Captain Sharifudin @ Abu Danial Abu Talib from the 23rd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Once finished, the ‘Rouse’ was played and the Malaysian flag was raised again followed by the Perak anthem sung before the guard-of-honour left the parade marking the end of the ceremony.

Sultan Nazrin attended a reception at the Banquet Hall before leaving. - Bernama