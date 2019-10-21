Sultan Nazrin launches Sungai Perak river bank restoration programme

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah launched the Sungai Perak River Bank Restoration Programme at Persiaran Tebing Sungai Perak, Sayong here today.

The programme was held in conjunction with the state-level International Day of Forests 2019.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, state executive council members and Perak Forestry Department director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop.

Ahmad Faizal in his speech said the selection of Persiaran Tebing Sungai Perak as the location for the launching of the event was in line with the state government’s desire to develop the area as the Kuala Kangsar Royal Botanical Garden, which was the first of its kind in Perak.

“In order to realise the establishment of the Royal Botanical Garden, various types of trees will be planted along the five-kilometre stretch.

“To date, 300 Ficus trees have been planted with the cooperation of various agencies,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said the Perak Forestry Department had contributed RM56 million to the state’s revenue, surpassing its initial target of RM50 million.

The International Day of Forests is celebrated on March 21 every year to raise awareness on issues related to the management, administration and preservation of the forest. — Bernama